Poetry/Spoken Word Open Mic

On Tuesday, January 9, there will be a poetry and spoken word open mic at the Tap House, located at 309 County Street in Bennington (across the street from Bennington Pottery). Sign-up is at 7 p.m., readings begin at 7:15. There is a five- minute time limit. The event is free, and will be held every second Tuesday thereafter. Contact Charlie Rossiter at 708-606-4673 to learn more.