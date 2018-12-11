Positive, Negative and Intertwining Spaces at stART Space

The Manchester- based art gallery, stART Space, will open ‘Positive, Negative and Intertwining Spaces,’ with installation and sculptural works by Michael Watson and Gregory Smith with an opening reception and holiday party on Saturday, December 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. The show reveals the various ways each artist interprets the space around them using the materials and tools at their disposal. Watson is a multidisciplinary artist who engages primarily with found objects, recycled materials and organic detritus that he collects from various natural and commercial sites around Brooklyn, to produce process-based abstractions and installations. He explores the space between being, substance and imperceptibility through the use of materials and objects as a substitute for the body, aiming to reveal the underlying structures and overlaps between things and perhaps look toward the imperceptible.

“The assumption that objects are discrete and autonomous is a misconception that I try to challenge in my work,” says Watson. “This idea pervades every aspect of our lives, even our perceptions of the body. Through closely examining natural and man-made infrastructures it becomes abundantly clear that such an autonomy does not exist, and everything is interconnected in a vast, complex ecosystem where everything exists simultaneously permeating, fragmenting and intertwining into each other.”

A Vermont native, Smith began his sculpture studies with Isaac Witkin and Brower Hatcher at Bennington College. His steel and copper sculptures are at once both whimsical and serious, reserved yet resonant. His use of line creates a sense of solidity while letting the space breathe, setting up a dialogue between the line and the negative space, and his use and application of color give an added sense of depth and dimension. “It is my intention to translate the world I see into sculpture, into some form that I can relate to, that I hope others can relate to and to give form to an idea or feeling,” he says. “To attempt to create a complete effect, I often combine humor with a sense of sincerity or gravity, perhaps through a title or the sculpture itself or a combination of the two.”

Works by other artists – painting, photography, fashion, mixed-media, video, collage and sculpture – are also featured in the exhibition, running through March 30. stART Space is located at 263 Depot Street in the Manchester Shopping Center. Visit startspace.art or call 802-768-8498.