PossumHaw – One Last Time

PossumHaw will be bringing their much-loved, original bluegrass and folk music to Tinmouth one last time. After performing together for 12 years, the group is playing its final round of shows this winter, as husband and wife band members Ryan and Colby Crehan will be moving to Wyoming. The Old Firehouse in downtown Tinmouth is honored to host their farewell concert in southern Vermont on Friday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m.

“Vermont has been our home for the past 13 years, and I can’t image a better place to create and share PossumHaw’s music,” says lead singer Colby. PossumHaw delivers a special combination: the drive of bluegrass and the lyricism of folk, delivered by Colby, one of the finest female vocalists in the region. Jazz and blues influences weave through a repertoire of original music fueled by her skilled songwriting. In addition to finely-crafted music provided by the entire band, front man Ryan makes audiences feel right at home with wonderful stage presence and wry humor. PossumHaw is what the folk and bluegrass music scene is all about; excellent original acoustic live music delivered with skill, sincerity and personality. The Old Firehouse is located at the junction of Mountain View Road and Route140 in downtown Tinmouth. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10, 90 percent of which goes to the performers. Desserts, coffee and tea will be available; donations for them will help support Tinmouth community activities. Parking at the Community Church across the road is recommended. There is no snow date; concert takes place if the performers can get here. For details, call Jo Reynolds at 802-446-3457.