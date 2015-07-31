-
News Guide Doing Live Broadcasts August 4-7
The Vermont News Guide, along with HAN Network, parent company of the Guide, will be doing live video broadcasts...
-
Garlicfest is a Massive Community Effort
The Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival, nicknamed Garlicfest, will return to the Camelot Village grounds on Route 9...
-
Vendors Sought
Jamaica Old Home Day is a great time and place to display and sell your art or craft work....
-
Fair Haven Bingo
Bingo is held at Saint Mary’s Church, 19 Washington Street, Fair Haven, every Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m.,...
-
Bennington Elks Monthly Dinner
The Bennington Elks Club at 125 Washington Avenue in Bennington will serve their monthly dinner for members and their...
-
Line Dancing in Arlington
Need a night out? American Legion Auxiliary Unit 69 of Arlington will host a Line Dance starting at 5:30...
-
Bag Sale in Londonderry
What can you get for a buck these days? A whole lot at the Thrifty Attic Bag Sale! On...
-
Manchester Farmers Market
Summer produce is at its peak at the Manchester Farmers Market, so be sure to plan a visit before...
-
Tinmouth Town-wide Tag Sales
Tinmouth’s seventh annual Town-wide Tag Sales will be held on Saturday August 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,...
-
Shushan Town-wide Tag Sales
The Shushan Methodist Church located on the corner of County Route 61 and 64 in Shushan, N.Y. will be...
-
Shaftsbury Community Tag Sale
Shaftsbury Methodist Church at 127 Church Street in Shaftsbury will host a Community-Wide Tag Sale on Saturday, September 7,...