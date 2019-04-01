Poultney Basket Party

The Poultney Woman’s Club is having a huge Basket Party on Sunday, April 7, at the fully accessible Poultney Elementary School at 98 School Circle. The doors will open at 11 a.m., with drawings beginning at 1 p.m. Purchase your first sheet of tickets for $5; additional sheets are $2 each. Bid on over 200 baskets. There will also be a raffle for larger items, a 50/50 raffle and drawings for free door prizes. A concession stand will be open throughout the day with all kinds of food. Proceeds from the event support the many charity events and programs of Poultney Woman’s Club, which is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. For additional information, call Jean Davis at 802-287-4047.