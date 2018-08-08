Poultney Group Bike Ride

Poultney Group Bike Ride
Poultney Group Bike Ride

Poultney Group Bike Ride

Gail Helfer and Judy Wood, members of the cycling group, Slate Valley Trails (SVT), will lead a delightful evening group ride on Tuesday, August 14, that will go north from Poultney to Castleton, passing two of the oldest farms in the area. This casual 19-mile dirt and D&H rail trail ride combines two routes from the SVT Gravel Ride Network: the gentle hills of the Gorhamtown Loop on the first half, and the Castleton Jaunt with a flat return on the rail trail. Ride leaves at 5 p.m. from LiHigh School on the corner of Main and Depot Streets in Poultney. For details, contact Gail at 802-287-9190 or chuckngail@yahoo.com. SVT hosts group mountain bike rides at area trails on Thursday nights at 5:30 p.m. For ride locations and other free events, go to slatevalleytrails.org.

August 8, 2018
Categories:News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Rutland County
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.