Poultney Group Bike Ride

Gail Helfer and Judy Wood, members of the cycling group, Slate Valley Trails (SVT), will lead a delightful evening group ride on Tuesday, August 14, that will go north from Poultney to Castleton, passing two of the oldest farms in the area. This casual 19-mile dirt and D&H rail trail ride combines two routes from the SVT Gravel Ride Network: the gentle hills of the Gorhamtown Loop on the first half, and the Castleton Jaunt with a flat return on the rail trail. Ride leaves at 5 p.m. from LiHigh School on the corner of Main and Depot Streets in Poultney. For details, contact Gail at 802-287-9190 or chuckngail@yahoo.com. SVT hosts group mountain bike rides at area trails on Thursday nights at 5:30 p.m. For ride locations and other free events, go to slatevalleytrails.org.