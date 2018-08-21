Poultney Kids’ Day to Take Place at Future Slate Quarry Park

On Saturday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Slate Quarry Park Group will hold an event for children and their families highlighting the future Slate Quarry Park at 76 Main Street, next to the Poultney Auto Parts Store. Kids’ Day will include activities such as slate splitting demonstrations, a slate carving demonstration by Kerry O. Furlani, craft activities, games, music and free ice cream sundaes courtesy of Stewarts. Admission is free. Once construction is complete, the Park will be a gathering place for events and members of the community to enjoy. The projected start of construction for the park is June 2019. Over $50,000 dollars has been raised so far of the anticipated $160,000 total cost. “We are continuing to raise funds through grant-writing and tabling at local events and will soon undertake a direct mail campaign,” said Paul Hancock, Board member. For more information, visit slatequarrypark.org or email slatequarryparkgroup@gmail.com.