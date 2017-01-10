Poultney Library Starts Program

The Poultney Public Library, with support from a mini-grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation, is starting a Super Reader punch card program for children. This program encourages children and teens to visit the library to earn free books. Children and teens are welcome to come in to the Library to pick up their Super Reader Card, to be punched every time they visit, with a limit of one punch per day. When all ten spots on their Super Reader Card have been punched they will be allowed to pick one free book to keep. These books were purchased especially for this program. For more information, call 802-287-5556 or stop by.