Poultney Poetry Reading

You are invited to read or recite a favorite poem and tell why it is personally meaningful. The only rule is that poems are not poems that you, your friends or relatives have written, but ones you have read, perhaps many times, and to which you feel a personal attachment. This community poetry reading is modeled after former Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky’s Favorite Poem Project. Submit the title and author of the poem you wish to present to davidmook@aol.com with ‘Favorite Poem’ in subject box with poem title and author before March 31. All Are Invited to hear the reading at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main Street, Poultney.