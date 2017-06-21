Poultney Public Library Events

The Poultney Public Library’s annual Book Sale is planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. A bag sale begins at 1.

Poultney’s annual Youth Flea Market on Main Street will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same day, and is open to those 18 and under to sell their unwanted toys, handmade items, baked goods, lemonade and more. There is a $5 registration fee for each table you bring. Registration forms, due by June 30, may be picked up at the Library, the Town Office or Williams Hardware. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Finally, the Library is selling raffle tickets. Try your luck at winning a 10-foot kayak – tickets are $2 each or three for $5 – or, a beautiful wooden birdhouse handmade by Dave Flynn; tickets are $1 each or five for $3. They are on sale through July 1 at the Poultney Public Library, located at 205 Main Street. For more information, call 802-287-5556.