Poultney Reveals the Winner of its Citizen of the Year Award

The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its 2017 Citizen of the Year Award will be presented to Josephine ‘Jo’ Williams. The Award will be presented to Jo during an Open House reception on Sunday, October 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Young at Heart Senior Center, a handicapped accessible site located at 206 Furnace Street in Poultney. Jo’s life has been dedicated to her extended family and the greater family of the Poultney community. As a member of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Poultney Hose Company, Jo started up the coffee urns and mass-produced sandwiches for firefighters on duty, night or day. The mother of five children, she even raised a future fire chief. Jo is a founding member and supporter of Poultney Rescue Squad, and continues to volunteer in their Thrift Shop. She is a lifetime member of the Poultney Woman’s Club and the Catholic Church, and as Church secretary for many years, is well-known for her famous baked beans which she bakes for most funerals and other celebrations. Jo also sings in Church almost every week. Her dedication to the community has overflowed often into many other areas as well, both through gifts of her time, knowledge and monetary contributions to VFW Post 39 and its Auxiliary, the local women’s barbershop chorus, Poultney school band programs and Poultney’s Town Band, the town’s July 4th celebrations, the Poultney Area Saint David’s Society, Senior Center, Food Shelf, Historical Society and many other organizations. She routinely invites folks not having family near by to join her family’s holiday dinners or sends dinners to those having to work holidays. Jo was Poultney’s Town Clerk, an elected position which she held for many years before retirement with grace, humility and her quiet approach.

The Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1990. As this year’s Citizen of the Year, Jo will be the Grand Marshal of Poultney’s 2018 July 4th parade. For more information, call 802-287-2010.