Poultney Scarecrow Contest

The Slate Quarry Park Group will announce the winners of the annual Scarecrow Contest in Poultney on Saturday, October 26, at 12 noon. Entries must be installed on Saturday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon or before. The entry fee is $10 for adults or $5 for children up to ten years of age. Mail entry fees with your contact information to Slate Quarry Park Scarecrow Contest, PO Box 27 Poultney, VT 05764, or bring check or cash with you on the 20th. Cash prizes of $35, $20 and $10 will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. The winner of the children’s category will receive a gift certificate to the Vermont Country Store. The event will be held on the future site of Slate Quarry Park at 76 Main Street. The projected start of construction for the park is June 2019. Over $50,000 dollars has been raised so far of an anticipated $130,000 total cost. “We are continuing to raise funds through grant-writing and tabling at local events and will soon undertake a direct mail campaign,” said Paul Hancock, Board member. For more information, visit slatequarrypark.org.