Poultney to Launch Programs

The Poultney Historical Society is launching ‘Poultney Remembers,’ a series of weekend programs featuring knowledgeable speakers sharing fresh perspectives on the area’s past. Programs will be held every other month in different buildings of historic interest around Poultney to benefit these notable places. The series begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, at Poultney High School with ‘The Story of Our Slate Industry; the First 100 Years (1840 to 1940),’ a presentation by Krista Rupe, executive director of the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, N.Y., and a member of the Poultney Historical Society’s Board of Trustees. She will share her insights on how the slate industry transformed the area over those early decades.

Poultney High School, built in 1936, has been the place where several generations of Poultney youth have come of age, and is a vital community hub near the heart of town on East Main Street.

“We’ll begin the program with a few words about the high school building itself, which is now over 80 years old and stands as a testament to our town’s value for education, and to the 1930s Public Works Administration, which enabled Poultney’s first, and only, high school to be constructed despite the financial challenges of the Depression,” said Historical Society president, Eleanor Tison.

Future speakers include: local historian and writer, Ennis Duling, presenting ‘A Proper Occupation: Young Vermont Women and Teaching in the 19th Century’ on Sunday, March 12, in the Poultney Public Library, and Champlain College professor of anthropology and folklore, Michael Lange, on ‘The Many Meanings of Maple’ in the Meeting House on Bentley Avenue on Saturday, March 25, coinciding with Poultney’s Maple Fest Celebration. Both talks will also be held at 2 p.m. The programs are all free, accessible to people with disabilities, and open to the public.

For details, go to poultneyhistoricalsociety.org, call the Poultney Historical Society at 802-287-5252, or email info@poultneyhistoricalsociety.org.