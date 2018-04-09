Pownal Historical Society to Welcome Re-Enactor

The Pownal Historical Society will present historical reenactor Phyllis Chapman as Margaret Brown – or Mrs. JJ Brown, as she preferred to be addressed – on Sunday, April 15, at 2 p.m., at the Pownal Library. The woman erroneously called ‘Molly’ Brown was known as a feisty westerner who survived the Titanic disaster, but that event has eclipsed the fascinating details of her remarkable life. Born in poverty of Irish parents in Missouri, she moved west as a young woman, married for love and found incredible riches as well. Energetic and involved, she invested her time and money in many worthy causes: juvenile delinquency programs, collecting art for public museums and the women’s suffrage movement. Those experiences proved significant during the sinking of the Titanic. Take an interesting look at how the upper crust lived during the Gilded Age and their interactions with mainstream America. The Solomon Wright Public Library is located on Main Street in Pownal.