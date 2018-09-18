Presentation on Shay’s Rebellion

Educator, writer and archaeologist Steve Butz will give a presentation on the ‘Shays Settlement Project: A Story of Revolt and Archaeology,’ based on his research on the life of Daniel Shays and his followers after the Rebellion. The talk will be given at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, at the Slate Valley Museum, co-hosted by the Washington County Historical Society and the Slate Valley Museum. The Shays’ Settlement Project is the first formal archaeological study of the ruins of a fortified 18th-century settlement, considered the most significant archaeological site in Vermont. Founded by Captain Daniel Shays and his fellow refugees, who fled from Massachusetts following the uprising he commanded there in 1787 this lost site of American history lay hidden and untouched for over 200 years until its rediscovery in April 2013. Butz’s lecture weaves together several themes: the tale of the present-day archaeological investigation, the history of the settlement, the story of Shays’ heroic life, his role in the infamous Rebellion, and his impact on American law. Butz created a public education project about the settlement, which includes a summer archaeology field school at the sites. Over 100 students have participated in the program. For more information, visit shaysettlement.org. There is no charge to attend, though donations may be made. Refreshments will be served. The Slate Valley Museum is handicapped-accessible and is located at 17 Water Street in in Granville, N.Y. For details, call 518-642-1417.