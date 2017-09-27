Presidential Biographer to Speak at First Wednesday Talk

Presidential biographer Willard Sterne Randall will discuss how the life of Alexander Hamilton inspired a major Broadway musical in a talk at Manchester’s First Congregational Church on Wednesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. ‘Hamilton: the Man and the Musical’ is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public. Talks in Manchester are hosted by Manchester Community Library. From his birth in the Caribbean to his death in a duel, Alexander Hamilton’s life was part romance, part tragedy – and the inspiration for the blockbuster Broadway musical. Randall will discuss the man and the musical, with excerpts from its score. Randall is the author of 13 books, including ‘Benjamin Franklin and His Son,’ ‘Thomas Jefferson, A Life,’ and ‘Alexander Hamilton: A Life.’ He recently received the Award of Merit from the American Revolution Roundtable in New York City, only awarded twice before in that organization’s 50-year history. He teaches American history at Champlain College in Burlington. First Congregational Church is located at 3624 Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester. For details, call 802-362-2607 or visit vermonthumanities.org.