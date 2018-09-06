Public Information Meeting in Bennington on Emerald Ash Borer

The emerald ash borer (EAB) was recently found in a purple trap in Stamford. Ash trees comprise approximately five percent of Vermont forests, and are also a very common and important urban tree. EAB threatens white ash, green ash and black ash in Vermont, and could have significant ecological and economic impacts. There are no proven means to control EAB in forested areas, though individual trees can sometimes be effectively treated. Slowing the spread of EAB is very important. While adult EAB are capable of flying short distances, humans have accelerated spread by moving infested material – particularly firewood – long distances. Residents and visitors are reminded to protect Vermont’s forests by buying and burning local firewood. A meeting will be held to inform the public about EAB, its impact and recommendations to slow its spread on Tuesday, September 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North Street, Bennington. Town officials, forest owners and the general public are all welcome. For more information, contact Shelly Stiles at 802 442-2275 or bccd@sover.net. The meeting will also be broadcast on CAT-TV.