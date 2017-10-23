Public Input Invited at Outdoor Recreation Economic Forum

The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) is hosting a public forum on Tuesday, October 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the West Mountain Inn, 144 West Mountain Inn Road, Arlington. All types of outdoor recreationists – ATVers, anglers, birders, hunters, snowshoers, equestrians – are invited to come and provide ideas on how Vermont might achieve the following principal objectives: promote business opportunities; increase participation; strengthen recreational resources and the stewardship of them. For those who cannot attend, an online survey is available at fpr.vermont.gov/VOREC.