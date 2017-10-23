Public Input Invited at Outdoor Recreation Economic Forum

Matt Harrington of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Silvia Cassano of Bennington Area Trails System invite outdoor recreation enthusiasts to share their ideas.

The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) is hosting a public forum on Tuesday, October 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the West Mountain Inn, 144 West Mountain Inn Road, Arlington. All types of outdoor recreationists – ATVers, anglers, birders, hunters, snowshoers, equestrians – are invited to come and provide ideas on how Vermont might achieve the following principal objectives: promote business opportunities; increase participation; strengthen recreational resources and the stewardship of them. For those who cannot attend, an online survey is available at fpr.vermont.gov/VOREC.

October 23, 2017
