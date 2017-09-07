Public Input Invited in Planning the Future of Downtown Manchester

Public Input Invited in Planning the Future of Downtown Manchester
What will the future of downtown Manchester look like? The Town seeks input from community members by hosting a series of events, starting Wednesday.

Community members are invited to envision the future of downtown Manchester this week. A public workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue. On Thursday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, there will be a walking tour of the downtown area to assess transportation, parking and other issues, starting at Factory Point Green on Depot Street. Help Manchester define its downtown image from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, 4519 Main Street, and/or come share your ideas about the character of downtown from 7 to 9 p.m. with the design team at Factory Point Place, 4928 Main Street. For more information, call Janet Hurley, planning and zoning director, at 802-362-1313, extension 3.

