Public Input Invited in Planning the Future of Downtown Manchester

Community members are invited to envision the future of downtown Manchester this week. A public workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue. On Thursday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, there will be a walking tour of the downtown area to assess transportation, parking and other issues, starting at Factory Point Green on Depot Street. Help Manchester define its downtown image from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, 4519 Main Street, and/or come share your ideas about the character of downtown from 7 to 9 p.m. with the design team at Factory Point Place, 4928 Main Street. For more information, call Janet Hurley, planning and zoning director, at 802-362-1313, extension 3.