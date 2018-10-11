Public Invited to 13th Annual ITVFest in Manchester

From October 10 to 14, content creators and executives from across the globe will gather in Manchester for ITVFest, the 13th annual Independent Television Festival sponsored by HBO. They’ll all be joined by leading directors and producers, showrunners and representatives at the five-day festival, which showcases the best of independently produced episodic programming in drama, comedy, documentary, reality and short form.

Keynoting this year’s festival is a fireside chat with Bruce Gersh, executive vice president and president of People, Entertainment Weekly and People en Español and Head of Four M Studios at Meredith Corporation. Gersh has operational oversight of all three brands, including print, digital and video content; sales and marketing; and brand business development. The Emmy-winning executive also leads Four M Studios, Meredith’s award-winning in-house television production company.

Additional ITVFest 2018 panelists include Kelly Edwards of HBO; David Person of IFC TV; Rebecca Agbe of Sony Crackle; Jason Klorfein of The Gersh Agency; Michele Arteaga of Starz; Laura Fisher of Powderkeg Media; Sarah Murphy-Katz of ABC Entertainment, and many more.

Shows selected to screen at the festival and attend panel events come from both first-time creators and established, award-winning showrunners. With the majority of today’s visual content being created outside of the major networks and studios, independent artists have become a central force within the entertainment industry, generating their own sustainable revenue streams and fanbases solely on the merits of their outstanding talent and engaging content before making connections with formal distribution networks. ITVFest provides these creators with constructive, applicable skills in order to help navigate the ever-evolving television industry and gives them a critical platform for decisionmakers and networks to view their content. For more information about ITVFest or to purchase tickets, visit the website at itvfest.com.