Quilted Alchemy in Cambridge

‘Fairy Tree’ is one of the unique quilts created by Susan Rivers, currently on view in an exhibit at Valley Artisans Market.

Valley Artisans Market presents ‘Quilted Alchemy’ featuring handmade quilts by Susan Rivers, opening with a reception on Saturday, January 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served. The exhibit will open Thursday, January 19, and continue through Tuesday, February 14. Valley Artisans Market is located at 25 East Main Street/Route 372, in Cambridge, N.Y. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 518-677-2765.

January 20, 2017
*