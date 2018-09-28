Quiltfest Winners Announced

A variety of spectacular quilts were featured at Bennington Quiltfest, presented by the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild on September 15 and 16. Attendees had a chance to vote on their favorites among the many quilts that were on display. People’s Choice Awards went to the winners in three categories. First prize in the Bed Quilt Category, went to Nan Rae Dobbert of West Charlton, N.Y.; second and third place winners were Bea von Hagke and Debra Rogers-Gillig. First prize in the Wall Quilt Category went to Susan B. Stewart of Saint Albans; second and third place winners were Abbie LaBatt-Dansereau and JoAnn Trinkle. Judges in the Challenge Quilt Competition awarded first place to Mary Kohler. Second place went to Abbie LaBatt-Dansereau and Charlene Adams; Judith Smith and Beth Girard tied for third. Mary Hubbell of Bennington was winner of the quilt raffle. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the event. For more information, visit benningtonquiltfest.com.