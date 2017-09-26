Quiltfest Winners Announced

The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild of Bennington assembled an outstanding show for the 24th year, thanks to the incalculable hours of loving labor provided by participating quilters. Awards were presented on Sunday, September 17. People’s Choice awards were presented in two categories. For bed-sized quilts, Janice Cunningham of Bennington won first place for her quilt, ‘Floral Treasures;’ Judith Craddock of Prattsville, N.Y. won second place for ‘Roses;’ and Wendy Sharkey of Bennington won third place for her entry, ‘Fussy Flowers.’ In the all other quilted items category, Abbie LaBatt-Danserseau of Shaftsbury garnered the first place award for ‘Modern Dresden;’ Debra Roger of Williamstown, Mass., second place for ’Tis Near Halloween;’ and tied for third place, ‘Vermont Blooming’ by Kristi Knapp Steere of Arlington and ‘Vintage Compass’ by Lisa Barlow of Bennington. To learn more, visit visit benningtonquiltfest.com.