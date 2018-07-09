Race Volunteers Are Needed

The 26th annual Komen Vermont Race for the Cure, taking place at Riley Rink in Manchester on Saturday, July 21, needs volunteers of all ages. Tasks can range from selling raffle tickets for a few hours to helping direct traffic or handing out water to racers on the day of the event. Helping hands are also needed for set up on Friday, July 20. You can download a sign-up form from komennewengland.org or call Linda Maness at 802-362-2733.