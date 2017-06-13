Raffle to Benefit Wardsboro Library

Each year the Friends of the Wardsboro Library sponsors a raffle to benefit the support of the Gloria Danforth Memorial Building, the home of the Library. This year’s prize is a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree skirt, handmade of 100 percent hand-dyed wool, and donated by Wardsboro fiber artist Linda Gifkins, with a retail value of $900.

Gifkins, a long-time collector of antique hooked rugs, began learning how to hook her own rugs in 2004, and is a member of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists. Her work is on view at the Wardsboro Library, 170 Main Street, Wardsboro, through June. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Library, and at friendsofwardsborolibrary.org. The drawing will be held at the Gilfeather Turnip Festival in October; the winner does not need to be present to win. For further details, you can visit friendsofwardsborolibrary.org.