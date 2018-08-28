Railroad Section House Open Offers a Glimpse of Local History

A little bit of railroad history in East Wallingford – Railroad Section House 14 – will be open to the public this Saturday, September 1, from 12 to 2 p.m.. Section houses were built at intervals along the railroad tracks to provide shelter, storage, office and sometimes sleeping accommodations for railroad maintenance workers. The East Wallingford section house dates from the turn of the last century. The building holds a houses Fairmont Motor Car Number 118, a gasoline-powered vehicle that replaced the original hand-pump car railroad workers used to travel along and maintain Section 14 of the rail line. Although slow compared to a train or car, it was called a speeder car because it was faster than a human powered vehicle. Speeders were replaced with specially-equipped trucks in the 1990s., and are now collected by hobbyists. Also on view will be a collection of enlarged photographs and postcards of the East Wallingford rail station and railroad bridges dating from the early 1900s. This historical site is located at the bottom of Sugar Hill Road, just around the corner and visible from the train crossing on Route 140 in East Wallingford Village. Parking is next to the building off Sugar Hill Road, or across the tracks on Bill Fox Road.