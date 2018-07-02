Raising the ‘Ruff’ at Family Dog Day

Don’t miss Family Dog Day at the Manchester Dog Park (MDP) on Saturday, July 7. You’ll have a barking good time while supporting MDP and the local Boy Scouts at this fun event, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. It’s open to all nice dogs, no matter what their DNA or background. Dogs will be sorted into four categories – small, medium, large and puppy – and be put through their paces by their handlers, while volunteer judges rate them on obedience and good behavior. Award winners in each category will go on to compete for Best in Show. Ribbons will be given to the top dogs in each of the four categories, as well as to winners of special contests such as Best Trick, Owner/Handler Look-Alike and Overall Cuteness. Jonathan Saunders, who organized the first Family Dog Day two years ago as a way of raising money to design and outfit the dog-agility section of the MDP for his Eagle Scout project, will be MC of the event, with the Board of the MDP Foundation acting as co-host. Following the awards ceremony, lunch, snacks and beverages will be available outside the park. All canine attendees need up-to-date vaccinations, so puppies under three months cannot be admitted. The MDP Foundation Board and the Boy Scouts are so anxious to have a big crowd for the event that they’ve waived the registration fee for dogs. Humans age 12 and up will pay $5 per person to attend. Proceeds are earmarked to support and improve southwestern Vermont’s first off-leash dog park, founded 11 years ago, as well as to benefit the work of Boy Scout Troop 332 of Manchester. Participants should plan to arrive in plenty of time to sign in – or register in advance by contacting Jonathan at jsaunders19@burrburton.org. If you have further questions, you can get in touch with Jonathan or Nancy Boardman at ngb@myfairpoint.net. (Please note that MDP will be closed to the public after 9 a.m. on the day of the event for set up.) the Manchester Dog Park is located in the Dana Thompson Rec Center on Bonnet Street/Route 30.