Rally for a New Way Forward

On Sunday, January 7, at 1 p.m., all Vermonters are invited to a Rally for a New Way Forward at the Shaftsbury Community Club, located just off Route 7A at 455 Old Depot Road in Shaftsbury. Local farmer Brad Peacock will be giving a speech announcing his run for political office. Please join him to stand up for Vermont and find a new way forward for our state and country. For more information, email peacockforvermont@gmail.com.