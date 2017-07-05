Rally for Halley to Assist Local Family with Medical Expenses

On Sunday, July 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., there will be a special fundraising event to support Halley Grabarz Monforte as she undergoes treatment for an Anaplastic Astrosytoma grade three brain tumor. All proceeds will go directly to the Monforte family as they face medical, travel and food expenses. Come to the Hill Farm Inn, located at 458 Hill Farm Road in Sunderland, for live music by the Don’t Leave Band, lawn games, a silent auction, food and drink. Halley and her husband Zach have three children: Camryn, six, Genny, four, and Connor, ten months. Halley is a 2004 graduate of BBA who returned in 2012/13 to coach field hockey. Until her recent diagnosis, Halley was a daycare provider at Take Five in Manchester; Zach is a BBA paraeducator and wrestling coach. If you are unable to attend but would still like to make a donation to the Monforte family, you may do so at gofundme.com/halley-montforte-fights-cancer. For further information, call 802-375-2269.