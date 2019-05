Readsboro Tag & Food Sale

The Fellowship Group of the First Baptist Church of Readsboro is planning a Food and Tag Sale on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be served with dessert and drinks from 11 to 1. Volunteers and/or donations of good used items or foods for the food table will be gladly received. For more information, contact Norm at 413-424-5446.