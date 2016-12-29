Recent Holiday Inn Tours Benefit Local Food Cupboards

On Saturday, December 10, the proprietors of 13 local lodging properties opened their doors for the region’s annual Holiday Inn Tours. This popular event provides a chance for its

participants to showcase their inns – and for those visiting, to enjoy the festive holiday atmosphere unique to each one.

This year the proceeds raised from tickets sold for the tours totaled $1,600. On behalf of participating businesses, the Shires of Vermont Regional Marketing Organization (RMO) issued a $600 check to the Arlington Food Cupboard and $1,000 to the Manchester Food Cupboard.

The participating inns included Squire House, The Dorset Inn, Barrows House and the Inn at West View Farm in Dorset; the Inn at Manchester, Reluctant Panther, The Taconic Hotel, The Equinox, Wilburton Inn, Casablanca Motel and The Inn at Ormsby Hill in Manchester; the Ira Allen House in Sunderland; and the Arlington Inn and West Mountain Inn in Arlington.