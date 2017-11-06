Red Cross Blood Drive

The next blood drive is next Wednesday, November 15, from 12 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Manchester. A blood donation is one of the most incredible gifts you can give someone. Every two seconds, someone is in need of a blood donation. We need everyone’s help to keep a life-saving supply of blood on hand. Please schedule your blood donation today. Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org to download the blood donor app. There will be a donor raffle for some terrific gift certificates. Life’s a gift, give more of it!