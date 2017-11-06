Red Cross Blood Drive

Red Cross Blood Drive
Red Cross Blood Drive

Red Cross Blood Drive

Donate blood and wish Jessie Forrest good luck as she retires from her position as Manchester’s Red Cross coordinator.

Donate blood and wish Jessie Forrest good luck as she retires from her position as Manchester’s Red Cross coordinator.

The next blood drive is next Wednesday, November 15, from 12 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Manchester. A blood donation is one of the most incredible gifts you can give someone. Every two seconds, someone is in need of a blood donation. We need everyone’s help to keep a life-saving supply of blood on hand. Please schedule your blood donation today. Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org to download the blood donor app. There will be a donor raffle for some terrific gift certificates. Life’s a gift, give more of it!

November 6, 2017
Categories:Manchester News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Manchester
Tags:, , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*