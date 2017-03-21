Red-Hot Bluegrass

The Grammy-winning bluegrass pickers Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland. Tickets are available at 802-775-0903 or online at paramountvt.org. The Steep Canyon Rangers, with Woody Platt on guitar, Graham Sharp on banjo, Charles Humphrey III on bass, Mike Guggino on mandolin, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, and Mike Ashworth on box kit, are widely praised for their performances. The acclaimed bluegrass band performs between 125 and 150 dates a year, including tours they share with actor/comedian and respected banjo player Steve Martin and esteemed singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. The Paramount Theatre is currently in its 18th season of bringing live entertainment to central Vermont. More information is available at paramountvt.org.