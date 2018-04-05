Reduce Your Use of Toxic Chemicals

Whether at home, in the workplace or in your car, there are many simple ways that you can reduce your exposure to harsh chemicals. Whether you are just becoming curious about the effects of different chemicals on the health of you and your family, or you are a long-time proponent of reducing your use of toxic chemicals, you are invited to stop by the Bennington Farmers Market and explore a variety of strategies that support the health of all of us and the planet. Held in the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Bennington from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., this week’s Market will feature a Resource Table with Lisa Carton, a local psychotherapist who has learned much about simplifying environmental comfort from her personal struggles with chemical sensitivities and her 30 years of professional work with children and adults who are adversely affected by toxins in the environment. She will show you that it’s actually fun and simple to get started, and will save you money, too! The program is offered as part of the Bennington Farmers’ Markets ongoing commitment to community health and wellbeing.