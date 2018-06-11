‘Reflections of Old Shushan’ to Feature Quilts, Art & Antiques

‘Reflections of Old Shushan,’ a quilt, art and antique show, will be held at the Shushan United Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art of quilt making was developed by America’s pioneer women, who, thrift being their watchword, used every available scrap of fabric to produce something useful. The designs they created tell the story of the country’s early days and travel westward. Log Cabin, Rocky Road, Grandmother’s Garden, Windmill, Lone Star, Sunbonnet and many other patterns survive as a testament to the courage and ingenuity of these brave women. Women today carry on this tradition using perhaps more modern equipment but with the same artistry and skill. Along with the quilt display, will be works of art by area talent and antiques which will bring to mind the past years of Shushan’s role in industry and community life. A light luncheon will be served at 12 noon. There is no charge for the show or the luncheon, but donations will be accepted to benefit church missions.