Reggae at Earth Sky Time Farm

Earth Sky Time welcomes The Big Takeover and Mixed Roots to Manchester for a double-header Reggae Sunday on June 9. Fronted by the charismatic Jamaican singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie, the seven-piece Big Takeover band plays original music rooted in the rhythms of Jamaican pop, reggae, rocksteady and ska. Their complex arrangements and big hooks connect with the spirit of Motown and 21st-century retro soul revival. Mixed Roots is a reggae collective based in Albany, N.Y., who play world-centric reggae music with West African drum grooves. The farmers and Bakers of Earth Sky Time will be slinging wood-fired pizza and salads from their famous Bread Bus. Beer, wine and Ginger Libation will be available, too. The fun begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 ($10 for students and farmers); kids are free. The event will take place inside the barn in the event of rain. Earth Sky Time Farm is located at 1547 Main Street in Manchester. Find out more at earthskytime.com.