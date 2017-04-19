Register for Race for the Cure

Stop by Stella’s Salon in Manchester Center on Thursday, April 27, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to register at early bird pricing for the 25th Anniversary of the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure on Saturday, July 22. It’s just $20 for an adult or survivor for the 10K Run, 5K Run or 5K Walk, and $5 additional to be timed. Youth registration up to age 18 is just $10. The Kids’ Obstacle course is $5. Prices will be in effect through April 30. You can also register online at komennewengland.org. Don’t miss out on the lowest registration fees of the Race season. Have questions? Email Linda at Racevt@komennewengland.org.