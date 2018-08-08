Register for Ride for the Cure

There are less than two months until the niinth annual Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Monday, October 8. The event will be held at Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. Register now for this Fall foliage six- or nine-mile pleasure horseback ride. While your registration fee gets you to the trail, it also gets your required minimum fundraising started, and in turn that helps Susan G. Komen New England get all of us to the finish line, putting an end to breast cancer! To register and/or donate, visit komennewengland.org. Questions? Want to be a Sponsor? Contact Linda Maness by calling 802-362-2733 or by emailing lmaness@komennewengland.org.