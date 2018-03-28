Register for West River Trail Run

Early registration ends March 31 for the West River Trail Run, which follows a breathtaking 11-mile course beginning in South Londonderry, continuing along the West River and finishing in on Saturday, June 2. Runners have the option of completing the course as an individual or as part of a three-leg relay. The race will begin at 9 a.m. There is also a family-friendly 5k run/walk beginning and ending in Jamaica State Park, which will begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds support The Collaborative, a local nonprofit committed to creating a culture of substance-free youth. Programs include Refuse to Use, after school child care, youth mentoring and weekend events for teens. If you register by March 31, the fee to participate is $35; the three-leg relay fee is $75, and the 5k is $25. Participants will receive a goodie bag filled with local products and free entrance in Jamaica State Park for the day, with music and food to celebrate. Visit thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun.