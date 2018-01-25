Register for West River Trail Run

Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 2, by participating in the West River Trail Run, which follows a breathtaking course beginning at 9 a.m. at the South Londonderry Depot, continuing along the West River and finishing in Jamaica State Park. Runners have the option of completing the 11-mile course as an individual runner or as part of a three-leg relay. There is also a family-friendly 5k run beginning and ending in Jamaica State Park beginning at 10 a.m. The West River Trail Run supports The Collaborative, a local nonprofit committed to creating a culture of substance-free youth. Proceeds go towards supporting healthy and educational programming for youth.

Early registration is open until March 31. The 11-mile individual fee is $35; the three-leg relay fee is $75; and the 5k run is $25. Participants will receive a goodie bag filled with local products and free entrance into Jamaica State park for the day. For more information, to register, or if you are interested in sponsoring , visit thecollaborative.us or contact race director Chrissy Blaylock at westrivertrailrun@thecollaborative.us.