Register Now for Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) announces its Central Vermont 5k run/walk taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland. This celebratory event is the culmination of GOTRVT’s 10-week after school empowerment program for local girls in grades three to eight, and is open for the community to participate as a runner, walker, volunteer or sideline supporter. Girls on the Run Vermont has impacted more than 40,000 girls since 1999. Supporting this mission is the Rutland City mayor, David Allaire, who will also be this year’s honorary guest speaker.

“We are so grateful to have the support of the mayor and this wonderful community,” said Nancy Heydinger, executive director of GOTRVT. “These girls are the future leaders of central Vermont! Having families, friends, and community members there to celebrate the girls’ hard work and accomplishments and to run alongside them as they proudly cross the finish line is a feeling they will remember for a lifetime.” Proceeds from the 5k benefit Girls on the Run Vermont’s Every Girl Fund, which helps to ensure that every girl in Vermont can participate in the program.

Early-bird registration is $10 for children and $20 for adults at gotrvt.org. Day-of registration will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, with entry fees $10 for children and $30 for adults. All GOTRVT participants and coaches who registered for the program are automatically registered for the 5k event. Volunteers are also needed. For information, call 802-246-1476 or send an email to events@girlsontherunvermont.org.