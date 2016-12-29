Registration Open for Grafton Lakes’ Polar Plunge

Registrations are now being accepted for participants in the Polar Plunge at Grafton Lakes State Park. The Winter Fest is in its 32nd year with events occurring all day on Saturday, January 28. Events include snowshoeing, kid contests, indoor exhibitors, guided outings and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The plunge happens promptly at 1 p.m., with check-in beginning at noon by Long Pond beach. Participants will take turns jumping into the frigid water while the New York State Police Ice Dive team provides safety. Spectators are welcome and provide a nice wind block for the event. The Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park will provide a fun prize for silliest costume, but come in whatever attire you like. The Plunge will once again this year raise funds for the food pantry of Our Lady of the Snow Parish. Your participation will help provide food to families in need. The event is open to the first 50 people who pre-register. The fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Heated changing areas are available nearby, but bring warm clothes for before and immediately after. For more information and an application, contact Maureen Cox, Our Lady of the Snow Parish, at 518-281-6575.