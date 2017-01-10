Registration Open for Snowshoe for the Cure

The Komen Vermont Snowshoe for the Cure returns to Stratton Mountain on Sunday, February 26. Online registration is open at komenvtnh.org.Free loaner snowshoes will be available while they last; sizes are limited. It’s first-come-first-served, so if you’ve got a pair, bring them with you. Snowshoe for the Cure benefits Susan G. Komen Vermont-New Hampshire’s breast cancer education, screening and treatment programs features a competitive 3K race as well as a 3K and a 5K snowshoe walk through some of the most beautiful and scenic terrain in southern Vermont. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. The 3K Race starts at 9 a.m., and the 3K and 5K walks start 9:10. The Kids’ Snowshoe Fun Dash kicks off at 8:45. For more information, visit komenvtnh.org.