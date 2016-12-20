Registration Opens for Komen Snowshoe for the Cure

The Komen Vermont Snowshoe for the Cure returns to Stratton Mountain’s Sunbowl area on Sunday, February 26. Online registration is now open at komenvtnh.org. For those who haven’t been before, this is a very family-friendly, high-energy, good time. There will be a free Snowshoe Fun Dash for the five-and-younger set, so be sure to bring the kids. No snowshoe experience is required. As a matter of fact, snowshoes aren’t even required; free loaner snowshoes will be available from Snowshoe for the Cure’s Official Snowshoe Partner, Tubbs – while they last. Sizes are limited, first-come-first-served, so if you’ve got a pair, bring a pair.

This year’s event, which benefits Susan G. Komen Vermont-New Hampshire’s breast cancer education, screening and treatment programs, will feature a competitive 3K race as well as a 3K and a 5K snowshoe walk, all through some of the most beautiful and scenic terrain southern Vermont has to offer. On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the 3K Race starts at 9 a.m., and the 3K and 5K walks start 9:10 a.m. The free Kids Snowshoe Fun Dash kicks off at 8:45 a.m. For more information, visit komenvtnh.org or call

1-877-GO-KOMEN.