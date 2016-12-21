Relay For Life Seeks Members

Become a Relay For Life event leadership volunteer and make a tangible impact in the fight against cancer, gain valuable leadership skills and help others in your community. Form connections with new people in your community, experience fun team-building opportunities, represent your company or school as a leader and engage in meaningful community service. The success of the Relay For Life movement is possible because of the talents and abilities of millions of people from all walks of life coming together each year to make a difference. No matter your background or skills, there is a way to help. For information, contact Stephanie Taylor at 802-747-8261 or sjt70@netscape.net.