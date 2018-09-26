RE/MAX Four Season Partners with Grass Roots Solar

David and Julie Citron, co-owners of RE/MAX Four Seasons, have partnered with Bill Laberge and Danielle Laberge of Grassroots Solar in Dorset to install a 9.32kw solar array on the roof of the office located at 2897 Depot Street in Manchester. The system will produce enough electricity to supply 100 percent of the office’s energy needs. In addition, the system will produce excess energy that will be applied towards the Citron’s residential bill for their home in Dorset. “The economics of solar power have reached a point where it is hard to find a reason not to do it,” said Dave Citron. “The payback on the panels is approximately seven years. They are warrantied for 25 years, but the lifespan is probably closer to 40. There are attractive financing options available … a Federal tax credit of up to 30 percent, as well as a state tax credit of 7.2 percent. Solar has really taken off in Vermont. You can see it anytime you go out for a ride. We are lucky to have in Green Mountain Power one of the most forward thinking utility companies in the nation. Now that we have completed our first solar project, we are excited to explore opportunities to install additional capacity to benefit our community and state.” Citron earned his National Association of Realtors Green Designation earlier this year, providing him with an understanding of what makes a property ‘green’ in order to help clients evaluate the cost/benefits of resource-efficient features and practices, including solar power. For more information, contact him at davecitron@remax.net or call 802-688-5556, or Bill Laberge at bill@grassrootssolar.com or 802-681-3579.