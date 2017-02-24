Restaurant Week Returns to Area, Offers Meal Deals

Restaurant Week returns to the Bennington area on Saturday, February 25. This week-long initiative was launched by the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce to help local restaurants and dining establishments boost extra foot traffic and sales during the early spring season. Patrons can visit any participating Chamber member restaurant through Saturday, March 14, and enjoy a delicious meal for a deal!

“With the success of last year’s two Restaurant Weeks, we are excited to announce another year of this great tradition,” stated Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber. “Listening to the owners and operators of our dining establishments we made this one a little earlier … to encourage patrons during the still wintery months to get out and support their local restaurants!”

Harrington continued, “As was with the spring Restaurant Week last year, we will be celebrating the new year with a $20.17 deal that we’ve asked all participating restaurants to prepare meals around. From talking to most of them I think you’ll see three-course meals for that amount or a two-for-one deal from some of the smaller establishments. As an added incentive we are asking patrons who have a meal at any of the establishments to stop by our offices at 100 Veteran’s Memorial Drive with a proof of purchase receipt and they will be entered into our prize giveaway drawings which includes restaurant gift cards.” Participants and deals will posted at bennington.com/restaurantweek.