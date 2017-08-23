Rice Receives Senior Service Award

For the past 27 years, Gail Rice has paid weekly visits to Equinox Terrace Assisted Living to read aloud and spend time with the residents. Due to her dedication, Equinox Terrace recently presented Rice with their annual Senior Service Award. The community also recognized Bennington County Meals on Wheels for their commitment to providing nutritious food to people in need. They were each awarded a $500 during a ceremony last Friday.

“I was very surprised and honored to receive this award,” said Rice. “It has been nothing but a joy for me to come and spend time with the residents at Equinox Terrace. In many ways I feel that I’ve received more benefit from my visits than they have, and it’s been very special to provide a sense of happiness and entertainment for someone else. People ask me all the time why I continue to come back and my answer is always the same: simply because I enjoy being able to do something for someone else. I never expected any recognition, and I am flattered by this honor.”

Rice began her visits to the community while she was director of the Mark Skinner Library in Manchester Village. She spends an hour at 2 p.m. each Thursday providing what she calls a simple gift, allowing those who join to learn more and escape into the pages of a good book. She believes in the importance of doing something for others, and her continued dedication to serving the residents of Equinox Terrace is an inspiration and example of how to treat others and live well.

“We are thrilled to recognize area volunteers and organizations that provide services for the betterment of those in need – especially seniors – in our local community,” said Ann Bouza, executive director of Equinox Terrace. “Gail Rice and the staff and volunteers at Bennington County Meals on Wheels are the perfect example of what it means to serve others selflessly. They are an inspiration to us all. At Equinox Terrace Assisted Living, we work every day to ensure the happiness and well-being of our residents, and we are honored to recognize those who hold those same values and beliefs.”

Equinox Terrace is located in Manchester. To learn more, go to terracecommunities.com.