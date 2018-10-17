Rides Available on Election Day

Volunteers from the MoveOn Manchester group are ready and waiting to provide rides to local polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6. Towns covered include Sunderland, Arlington, Peru, Londonderry, Dorset, East Dorset, Winhall and Rupert, but other neighboring towns may also be possible. The upcoming election has been called the most important in modern times, and it is important that all eligible voters get out to make their voices and choices heard. Every vote counts and every elected position ultimately shapes the direction of the world around us – at every level of government. So get out and vote! Those without transportation to their local polling station are urged to schedule a ride by calling 802-867-2556, 802-770-4194 or emailing moveonmanch@gmail.com.