Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice

Climate change is evident, and it’s time to make changes to support the sustainability of the planet. The recent wildfires in California are the largest on record; last year’s Atlantic hurricane season was the most destructive in recorded history; temperatures all over the globe are reaching unprecedented levels; and tick-borne diseases are on the rise. On Saturday, September 8, environmental and social justice groups from across the world will be bringing awareness to the Global Climate Action Summit that week in San Francisco. In Manchester, Earth Matters invites everyone to march in support of the ongoing campaign to mitigate global warming. At 10 a.m., participants are invited to the conference room at Northshire Bookstore to make a signs for the march. Marchers will gather at Factory Point Park at 12 noon to proceed along Route 11/30 and rally around the big roundabout. Wear green and/or blue. Manchester resident Edward Cameron, who was instrumental in the writing of the Paris Climate Agreement, and Kathleen James, who is running as State Representative for Bennington-4, will speak outside the Bookstore around 1 p.m. To join in, RSVP at actionnetwork.org/events/rise-for-climate-march-2. For further information, go to 350vt.org or contact Jen Lalor at 802-688-3392 or Anne D’Olivo at dolivoanne@gmail.com. Earth Matters is a 350VT node and a sub-committee of MoveOn Manchester. Their mission is to educate, communicate and take action on environmental and climate change issues at the local, state, national and global levels, and support the promotion of eco initiatives within the Northshire community.